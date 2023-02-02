First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Position Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 129.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

NYSE:FRC opened at $143.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $181.75.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point dropped their price target on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

