Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 244,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $52.60 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

