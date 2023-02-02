Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 252 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,803,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,131,000 after buying an additional 113,923 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS IEFA opened at $67.70 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99.

