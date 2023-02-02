Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 142 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after buying an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,253,000 after purchasing an additional 533,794 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,973,000 after purchasing an additional 649,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Citigroup cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

NYSE:HLT opened at $147.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.27.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

