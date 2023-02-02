Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total transaction of $865,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,056 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $317.27 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $225.28 and a one year high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.79.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.