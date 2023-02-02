Tether Gold (XAUT) One Day Volume Reaches $2.01 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Tether Gold has a market cap of $94.06 million and $2.01 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for $1,941.35 or 0.08148339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00408726 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,838.44 or 0.28689578 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00554875 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

