Genesis Vision Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $687,461.35 and approximately $1,499.83 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00408726 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,838.44 or 0.28689578 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00554875 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

