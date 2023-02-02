Locus Chain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $130.23 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $130.23 million and $255,873.96 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0816 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

