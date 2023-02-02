Financial Comparison: RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 221.87 $18.09 million N/A N/A RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Solid Power has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solid Power and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power 392.40% 6.09% 5.56% RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Solid Power and RoboGroup T.E.K., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 1 0 2.17 RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Power currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 53.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solid Power beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

(Get Rating)

RoboGroup T.E.K Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of automated training and distance learning systems. It operates through the following segments: Israel, International Market and North America, and Digital Products. The Israel segment engages in the provision of services to the Ministry of Education in Israel. The International Market and North America segment engages in projects in the education sector overseas. The Digital Products segment engages in the marketing of CoderZ products. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.