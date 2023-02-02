ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $466,868.24

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $466,868.24 and approximately $32.22 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00198570 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00071614 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00045559 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

