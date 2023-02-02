Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.71.
Snap Stock Down 10.3 %
SNAP opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Snap by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 293,043 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Snap by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.
