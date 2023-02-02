Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.71.

SNAP opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Snap by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 293,043 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Snap by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

