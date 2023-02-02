Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $10.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners cut Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Snap to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. Snap has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Snap by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.