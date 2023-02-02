Reviewing Excel (EXCC) and Its Rivals

Excel (OTCMKTS:EXCC – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Excel to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Excel and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Excel N/A N/A -0.15 Excel Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,108.38

Excel’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Excel. Excel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of Excel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Excel and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excel N/A N/A N/A Excel Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Excel and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excel 0 0 0 0 N/A Excel Competitors 737 3827 5960 100 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 14.62%. Given Excel’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Excel has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Excel competitors beat Excel on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Excel Company Profile

Excel Corp. engages is the merchant servicing business. The company provides an integrated suite of third-party merchant payment processing services and related proprietary software enabling products that deliver credit and debit card-based Internet payments processing solutions to small and mid-sized merchants on both wired and wireless mobile payment solutions. It also operates as a wholesale ISO generating individual merchant processing contract in exchange for future residual payment. Excel was founded by Ruben Azrak on November 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

