Financial Contrast: Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 10.68% 6.80% 4.65% New Found Gold N/A -93.88% -76.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and New Found Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $3.82 billion 6.84 $543.01 million $1.46 39.18 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$40.41 million ($0.38) -10.66

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

58.1% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Agnico Eagle Mines and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 0 6 0 3.00 New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus price target of $72.89, indicating a potential upside of 27.43%. New Found Gold has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. Given New Found Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Agnico Eagle Mines.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats New Found Gold on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine. The Southern Business segment consists of Pinos Altos mine, Creston Mascota mine, and La India mine. The Exploration segment represents the exploration offices in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Latin America. The company was founded by Paul Penna in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

