U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) vs. Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) Head to Head Survey

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.66 million 9.17 -$1.77 million ($0.30) -8.13 Nostrum Oil & Gas $195.29 million 1.13 -$26.12 million ($0.37) -12.62

U.S. Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nostrum Oil & Gas. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

63.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 81.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for U.S. Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Energy presently has a consensus target price of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 58.81%. Given U.S. Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3118.28, suggesting that its share price is 311,928% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -1.75% -1.03% -0.72% Nostrum Oil & Gas -8.42% N/A -13.93%

Summary

U.S. Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved and probable reserves of 34 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 28 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

