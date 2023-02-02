Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 million-$11.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.05 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Intevac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.69. Intevac has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 73.17%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 46,931 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $308,805.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,020,973 shares in the company, valued at $33,038,002.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 3.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.