Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 592 Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 112,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Shares of TNP opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.68). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.60%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.