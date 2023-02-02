Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,236,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,856,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,584,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,312 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AR stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

