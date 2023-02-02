Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 625 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,175,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,921 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,576,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,439,000 after acquiring an additional 207,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 545,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 287,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.