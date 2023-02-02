Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 20.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cable One by 175.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $714.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,573,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,083,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of CABO stock opened at $819.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $736.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $927.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,586.83.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

