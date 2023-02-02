Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $426.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.17. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $2,567,169. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.14.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.