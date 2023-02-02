Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 15,445 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 912.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100,235 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 102,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

CTRA opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

