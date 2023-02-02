Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 805 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $123.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $159.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

