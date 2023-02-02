Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

