Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,226,000 after purchasing an additional 199,869 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 899,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 954,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 915,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 97,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $3,025,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,585 shares of company stock worth $3,057,844. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VERV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

