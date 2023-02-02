Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $137.54.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $144.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.98. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $167.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.