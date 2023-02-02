Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $147.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -33.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Articles

