Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,695 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,150,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $35,089,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,858 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,395,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,098 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $14,616,000 after buying an additional 63,733 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 120.9% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 834,904 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $13,627,000 after buying an additional 456,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE LEVI opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $70,550.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $70,550.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $465,394. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.