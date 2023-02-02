Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $364,000 Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 77.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,303,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,635,000 after acquiring an additional 126,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,078,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,579,000 after acquiring an additional 269,563 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SONO. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sonos to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Sonos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.51 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Further Reading

