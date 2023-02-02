Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 990 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of XME stock opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

