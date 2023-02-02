Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 758 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,263,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 785,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $24.39 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.098 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

