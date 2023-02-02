Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,247 iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 74,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the second quarter worth $195,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWN opened at $43.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.