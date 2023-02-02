Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,959 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.15.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $143.05 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $189.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.56 earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 36.45 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

