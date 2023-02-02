Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 5,817 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 151.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth $41,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

