Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $52.69 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.47.

In other news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Meek sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $134,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,593 shares of company stock worth $8,465,677 over the last ninety days. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

