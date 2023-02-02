Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 14,324 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zillow Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $139,949.81. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,948 shares in the company, valued at $598,209.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,824 shares of company stock worth $2,241,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ Z opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

