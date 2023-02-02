Virtu Financial LLC Takes $629,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,025 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

