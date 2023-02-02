Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $80.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

