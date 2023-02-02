Virtu Financial LLC Invests $644,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $22,818,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after buying an additional 172,547 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,922,000 after acquiring an additional 141,488 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 7,877.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,167,000 after acquiring an additional 113,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $255.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $214.05 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

