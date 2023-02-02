Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,368,654,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of SEA by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,945 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,283 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $267,125,000 after buying an additional 673,302 shares in the last quarter. Kora Management LP boosted its holdings in SEA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 3,763,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $251,641,000 after buying an additional 270,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.67. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $175.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.