Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Insider Activity

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

