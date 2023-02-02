Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $818,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,853 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $465,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,502,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $371,376,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,956,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $334,527,000 after acquiring an additional 195,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

