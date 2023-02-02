4,455 Shares in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CorVel by 267.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $183.29 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $129.19 and a 52-week high of $184.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.96 and a 200-day moving average of $153.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $177.43 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $130,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $153,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 441,600 shares in the company, valued at $67,635,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Profile

