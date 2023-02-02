Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 477.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQJ stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.