Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 37 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 43.7% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 53,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

Shares of APD stock opened at $318.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.30. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

