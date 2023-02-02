Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,270,000 after buying an additional 127,322 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,211,000 after buying an additional 213,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $82.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.30. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

