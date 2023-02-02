Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,020,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $115.83 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.57.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.