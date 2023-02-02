Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGR. Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

