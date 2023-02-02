Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,012,000 after acquiring an additional 374,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,094,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,781,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,507,000 after acquiring an additional 288,848 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $34.68 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

