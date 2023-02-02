Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 in the last three months. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

RCL opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $90.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.77 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

